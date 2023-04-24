PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PPG. Citigroup lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

PPG stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,269. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $145.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.99 and its 200-day moving average is $127.49.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in PPG Industries by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

