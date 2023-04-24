Pirate Chain Trading 21.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $64.95 million and approximately $78,494.44 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00134226 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00052816 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00035084 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001235 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,132,470 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

