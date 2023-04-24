Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM)

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.15 target price on the stock.

XM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lowered Qualtrics International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Qualtrics International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.15 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Qualtrics International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Qualtrics International from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Shares of XM opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.73.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 67.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 4,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $76,927.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,966,596.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $1,739,959.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $205,209,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 4,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $76,927.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,966,596.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 969,324 shares of company stock worth $15,899,273. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Qualtrics International by 338.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

