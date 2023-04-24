Piper Sandler Lowers Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Price Target to $29.00

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s previous close.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of EGBN stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $26.13. 88,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,597. The stock has a market cap of $813.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.87. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $432,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.