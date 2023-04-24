Piper Sandler Lowers Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Price Target to $29.00

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s previous close.
EGBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of EGBN stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $26.13. 88,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,597. The stock has a market cap of $813.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.87. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eagle Bancorp Company Profile
Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
- Here’s 2 Private Label Food Makers That Can Thrive in Any Market
- Intuitive Machines Keeps Space Exploration Ambitions Alive
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.