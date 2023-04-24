Piper Sandler Lowers Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target to $16.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BANC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Banc of California Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BANC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 90,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,423. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Banc of California by 158.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Banc of California by 63.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

