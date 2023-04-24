Petro Rio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Petro Rio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PTRRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Petro Rio in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Petro Rio in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Petro Rio Trading Up 14.2 %

Shares of PTRRY opened at C$7.40 on Friday. Petro Rio has a 52-week low of C$5.85 and a 52-week high of C$10.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.78.

About Petro Rio

Petro Rio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

