Petro Rio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2023

HSBC upgraded shares of Petro Rio (OTCMKTS:PTRRYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PTRRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Petro Rio in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Petro Rio in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Petro Rio Trading Up 14.2 %

Shares of PTRRY opened at C$7.40 on Friday. Petro Rio has a 52-week low of C$5.85 and a 52-week high of C$10.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.78.

About Petro Rio

About Petro Rio

Petro Rio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

