Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Down to $38.38

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2023

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERIGet Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.38, but opened at $37.33. Perion Network shares last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 709,882 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Perion Network Stock Down 6.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perion Network

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.