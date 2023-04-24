Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Down to $38.38

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.38, but opened at $37.33. Perion Network shares last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 709,882 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Perion Network Stock Down 6.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

