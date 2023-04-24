Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) were up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.34. Approximately 289,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,439,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PTEN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

