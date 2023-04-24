Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,148,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,250. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $217.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.49. The company has a market capitalization of $280.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

