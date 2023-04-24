Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,324 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,716 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $376.96. 753,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,953. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,747 shares of company stock worth $1,690,829. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

