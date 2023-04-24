Parallel Advisors LLC Has $3.80 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.44.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2 %

MA traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $374.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,506. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.95 and its 200-day moving average is $349.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.