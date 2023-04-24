Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,863 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 10,803 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 238,294 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 294,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 49,850 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,828,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,091 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.55.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $30.56. 8,796,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,055,689. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile



Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

