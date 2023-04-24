Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 35,758 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 200.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,758 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 524,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,667,000 after buying an additional 115,354 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,851.9% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 19,380 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $110.38. 1,485,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,446. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.18.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

