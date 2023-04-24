PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAR shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

PAR stock opened at $32.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.75. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $47.03.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $97.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. Research analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

