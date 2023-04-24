Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading Down 4.5%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 370,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,333,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

PGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.97.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

