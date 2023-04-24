Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 325.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

COWZ stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.00. 1,543,837 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.29.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

