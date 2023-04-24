Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.93.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $78.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $106.66.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 67.77%.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 89.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2,616.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

