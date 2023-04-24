O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 2.5% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $868.27.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $904.97. 183,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,793. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $912.00. The company has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $848.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $824.15.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.