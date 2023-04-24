Orchid Market Capitalization Achieves $76.19 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0791 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $76.19 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00028666 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020583 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018917 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001255 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,401.27 or 1.00004070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

