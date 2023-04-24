Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Increased by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.21. 2,252,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,136,008. The stock has a market cap of $257.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.64. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $96.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

