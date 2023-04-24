Optimism Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $700.25 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Optimism token can currently be bought for approximately $2.22 or 0.00008007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Optimism has a market capitalization of $700.25 million and $92.27 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Optimism Profile

Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,844,141 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.

