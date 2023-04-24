Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,028 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 187.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,238.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 250,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 466.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after acquiring an additional 184,807 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 893.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 57,824 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 288,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,778,000 after acquiring an additional 47,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,041,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VAW stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.78. 6,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,719. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $194.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.33.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.