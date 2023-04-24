ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Raymond James

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ONEOK by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,536,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,022,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,512 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

