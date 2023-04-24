Of Nicholas D. Trbovich Estate Sells 44,643 Shares of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Stock

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) major shareholder Of Nicholas D. Trbovich Estate sold 44,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Servotronics Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of SVT stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.15. 636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741. Servotronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Servotronics alerts:

About Servotronics

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Servotronics, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of advanced technology products consisting primarily of control components and consumer products consisting of knives and various types of cutlery and other edged products. It operates through the Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG) segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.