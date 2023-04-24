Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.89.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.96.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,714,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,970,091,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 102.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $2,702,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $718,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

