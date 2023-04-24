Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.95

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.95 and last traded at $38.95, with a volume of 512341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.27.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $577.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $42,165.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,357,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,667,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $42,165.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,357,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,667,796.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,879,525 shares in the company, valued at $150,835,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,294,430 shares of company stock worth $47,148,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Street Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.