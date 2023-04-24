Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.99

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.99 and last traded at $54.90, with a volume of 59921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.96.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $938.79 million, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

