Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 615,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,191 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,020 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 470.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,397,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,736 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,800 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,162,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,118,925. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 286.66%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

