NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on NL Industries from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

NL Industries Price Performance

NL stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $315.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.76. NL Industries has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10.

NL Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its position in NL Industries by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 3,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NL Industries by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

