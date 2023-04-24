Nexum (NEXM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $829.00 Million

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and approximately $3,394.34 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nexum has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nexum

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

