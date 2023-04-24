Newport Capital Group LLC Sells 30,694 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Newport Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,694 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWF stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.01. 218,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,346. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.56 and a 200 day moving average of $227.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $258.84. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

