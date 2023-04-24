Newport Capital Group LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Newport Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after buying an additional 101,736 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.69. 152,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,769. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.82 and a 200-day moving average of $189.68. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

