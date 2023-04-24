Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Raised to $67.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Newmont from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.66.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.02. Newmont has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Newmont’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

