New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ELV stock traded up $12.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $463.19. The company had a trading volume of 720,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,252. The company’s fifty day moving average is $472.86 and its 200 day moving average is $491.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.12.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.