Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.64. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Natural Alternatives International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.99% of Natural Alternatives International worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

See Also

