Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.64. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Alternatives International (NAII)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.