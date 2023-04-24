Nanophase Technologies (NANX) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) is one of 27 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Nanophase Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nanophase Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanophase Technologies -7.03% -36.43% -7.80% Nanophase Technologies Competitors -25.16% 11.64% -6.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.8% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Nanophase Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanophase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Nanophase Technologies Competitors 132 1023 1146 26 2.46

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nanophase Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 3.15%. Given Nanophase Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nanophase Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nanophase Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nanophase Technologies $37.32 million -$2.62 million -21.00 Nanophase Technologies Competitors $3.60 billion $233.93 million 42.82

Nanophase Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nanophase Technologies. Nanophase Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Nanophase Technologies has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanophase Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 31.73, meaning that their average share price is 3,073% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nanophase Technologies competitors beat Nanophase Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets. The company was founded by Richard W. Siegel on November 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, IL.

