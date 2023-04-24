Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Up 3.6%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.68 and last traded at $116.22. 25,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 214,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBR. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $215.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($2.83). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $769.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after purchasing an additional 136,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,173,000 after purchasing an additional 59,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,419,000 after acquiring an additional 36,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after acquiring an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 143,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

