Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $291,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 291,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,380,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 84,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 161,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 61,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.87. 849,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,387,749. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

