Myriam Curet Sells 9,623 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Myriam Curet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91.

On Thursday, February 16th, Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $270,625.48.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.1 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $300.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,435. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $304.84. The company has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems.

