My DeFi Pet (DPET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $365,285.09

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $365,285.09 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0597 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010348 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00027015 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000378 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,084 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

