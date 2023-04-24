Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $294.54

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $294.54 and last traded at $293.30, with a volume of 30025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $292.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.78.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

