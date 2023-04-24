Moneda USA Inc. Sells 11,405 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Moneda USA Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,405 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 8.4% of Moneda USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moneda USA Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI stock traded down $9.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,272.23. 217,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,664. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,337.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,217.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,042.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,419.00.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

