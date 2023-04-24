Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 185,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 63,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,506,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,540,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $413.71. 2,000,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,044. The stock has a market cap of $311.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $404.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

