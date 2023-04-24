Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Has $562,000 Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos reduced its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEV. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $105,000. Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEV stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.31. 192,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,953. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

