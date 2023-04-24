Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 87,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $692,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $901,000. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,418,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,646,059. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.