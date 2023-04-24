monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price Down 5.8%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) was down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $122.13 and last traded at $122.72. Approximately 243,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 678,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.32.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 0.87.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in monday.com during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
