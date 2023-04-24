Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,664 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Walmart by 85.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.22. The stock had a trading volume of 821,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,278,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $158.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.66.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

