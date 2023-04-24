Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,801 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Down 2.7 %

T stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.73. 14,846,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,277,672. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.