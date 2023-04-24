Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.7% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,478,000 after buying an additional 679,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 442.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,184,000 after purchasing an additional 485,410 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

AVGO stock traded up $2.18 on Monday, reaching $635.08. The company had a trading volume of 235,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,401. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $619.14 and its 200 day moving average is $561.33. The company has a market cap of $264.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

