Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,215 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 36,068.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,881 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $182,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.46. 750,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,280. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.